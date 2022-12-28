Diego Simeone opens door to Atletico Madrid stay for Joao Felix -‘He is important’

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirmed many people’s suspicions that all was not well between Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid earlier this month. It seems more than likely the Portuguese will depart Los Colchoneros either this January or in the summer, but manager Diego Simeone has left the door ajar in case Felix wants to come back in.

It is worth remembering that after starting the first seven games for Atleti, Felix has not started a game since mid-September, warming the bench for most of it. As Antoine Griezmann became available for full-time selection, Felix lost his place. Back with Portugal, Felix showed Atleti just what they were missing, with some fine performances.

Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s return to action against Elche on Thursday, Simeone was asked about how his relationship was with Felix.

“It’s a good, working relationship. Since I’ve been at the club I’ve never stopped, beyond some differences that exist between people, and we can’t agree on everything, looking to do the best by the club, until the last day whether it’s me or the footballers. [It’s about] Giving everyone’s maximum.”

Marca carried his quotes and with the follow-up question, Simeone stated that if Felix brought his Portugal form back to Madrid, he would be a crucial part of the team.

“What matters to me is the team and he is important to the team. If he shows us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the conditions and talent and the team needs his qualities.”

Previously when quizzed on Felix’s warming of the bench, Simeone has maintained a strict line of those who show they deserve to start in training will do so.

A host of clubs are though to be following Felix with regard to a move, with the Premier League his most likely destination.