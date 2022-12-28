Aston Villa set sights on Real Betis defender

Former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery looks set to continue his search for signings in La Liga, as he looks to strengthen his new Aston Villa side.

The Villain’s latest target is Real Betis left back Alex Moreno. The 29-year-old has been in good form for Los Verdiblancos this season, having registered three assists in 13 La Liga appearances. He has helped the club to sixth place in the league table, one point behind third-placed Real Sociedad.

According to Relevo, Unai Emery’s side have made an unofficial approach to the Andalusian club for Moreno’s services. However, Real Betis are reluctant to sell a player who has close to leaving the club last summer, and have set an asking price of €15m.

It remains to be seen whether this price will deter Aston Villa, who are also reportedly interested in another left back, which is Adrien Truffert of Stade Rennais.

With both Borja Iglesias and Guido Rodriguez having already been linked with moves away from the club, Verdiblancos will be keen to avoid too many sales at they look to secure Champions League football for next season.