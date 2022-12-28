Alvaro Morata wanted by Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rather untimely exit from Manchester United during the World Cup break sent shockwaves through the world of football.

For head coach Erik Ten Haag, the Portuguese’s departure has left a hole in the squad that he needs to fill. With only Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as striker options at the club now, Ten Haag is keen to recruit another forward during the winter transfer window.

Having already been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, the Red Devils are now said to be interested in another of Los Rojiblancos’ forward options. According to Diario AS, Alvaro Morata is also wanted at Old Trafford.

Morata impressed for Spain at the World Cup, netting three times for La Roja in Qatar. As such, United are keen on his services, but they are only said to be interested in a loan deal.

However, having already lost Matheus Cunha to Wolves, and with Felix also expected to leave in January, Atleti are reluctant to let another attacking option leave the club. As a result, Erik Ten Haag may be forced to search elsewhere for a new forward.