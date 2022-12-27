Valencia set €40m price tag for rising midfield star

Valencia have become a reliable source of talented youngsters over the last decade, with the likes of David Silva and Juan Mata coming through at Mestalla to go on and win the World Cup.

Perhaps expectations for their current crop are a little lower, but that is not to say that Los Che are without talent. Indeed, USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah has been highly impressive both for club and country this season.

The 20-year-old is naturally attracting glances from around Europe, but if there is one club that has shown the most concrete interest, it is Inter. The Nerazzurri consider him an excellent opportunity, along with another talented youngster.

As per Todofichajes, Los Che have set a minimum price tag of €40m for Musah’s services. That may help to ward off Inter interest, who might not be keen to make such a hefty investment.

At such a young age, Valencia can afford to hang onto him. Being a USA international, it adds extra to his marketing value and sooner or later, there is a good chance that someone stumps up the money.