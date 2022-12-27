The reasons why Luis Enrique’s Twitch streams were instrumental in his Spain sacking

Ultimately, if Luis Enrique had won the World Cup, then he would be in a job and his Twitch broadcasts would be held up as a masterstroke from the Asturian. As it was, La Roja crashed out in the Round of 16 to Morocco, Luis Enrique was sacked and it it is now part of the reason relations broke down.

According to Relevo, his decision to stream most nights from Qatar played a part in his eventual departure from the Spain job. Along with the lack of a different plan on the pitch, his presence online was problem for both the Federation and some of the players.

He decided to alert the RFEF just three days before he started them and without consultation. Although they applauded the matter publicly, they did not understand exactly why he did not do it through the RFEF channels. It was put down to the fact that Luis Enrique wanted to be the centre of attention.

Having accepted that the streams would be going ahead, they did not understand why he would not wear the RFEF kit, instead opting for his own outfits.

The fact that he was constantly in a jovial mood on Twitch but much more dour in the dressing room and press room, especially after their defeat to Japan, also did not sit well.

Finally, the day of Luis de la Fuente’s announcement, Luis Enrique went on Twitch with Ibai Llanos, something which was seen as a move to wrestle attention from de la Fuente.

Certainly if the RFEF were sick of Luis Enrique’s antics, then de la Fuente’s appointment can certainly be seen as a move in the other direction. He declared in that opening press conference that he did not have social media and would only be communicating with the press through official channels. If Luis Enrique is often the centre of attention, then de la Fuente moves in the background.