Barcelona and Sergio Busquets are working out the crucial final stages of their very fruitful relationship. Whichever course is taken, it is likely that the date of his departure is set, whether that be sooner or later.

The 34-year-old has explained that he will take his decision in February as to whether he should extend his contract, which is up at the end of the season.

It is thought that Busquets is ready to move onto pastures new, with the green grass of (inter) Miami singing a siren song song for the pivote.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is doing what he can to persuade Busquets to remain at Barcelona, especially in the knowledge that finding a replacement will be a tricky task without significant funds to do so.

It had been suggested that he might extend his deal until January of 2024, which would allow him to start preseason with Inter Miami without a long break. However MD say that neither the player nor the club are keen on that option. Either he stays for another season or leaves in the summer.

Having retired from international duty, Busquets is clearly conscious that this is the twilight of his career in the European elite. Whether he continues to be a guaranteed starter in the coming two months may well make his decision for him.