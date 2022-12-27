Real Sociedad keeping tabs on Dutch World Cup defender

Real Sociedad sit in a very strong position as they look to secure Champions League football for next season.

Currently in third, La Real have enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season, having won eight of their first 14 matches. However, they sit just two points ahead of Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in the race for the top four in La Liga.

Fine margins could decide who plays in Europe’s elite competition next season. As such, the January transfer window will be important for the clubs involved as they look to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.

La Real have set their sights on Dutch international Daley Blind, according to Fichajes. The 32-year-old will leave Ajax for the second time when his contract expires at the end of December, meaning that he could join the club for free next month.

Blind would add plenty of experience to a relatively La Real squad, having registered 99 caps for his national team. Being 32 and having captained Ajax, the club will feel that he could be a leader in the dressing room and help Imanol Alguacil’s side push toward securing Champions League football.