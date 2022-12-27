Real Madrid and Barcelona duo spend Christmas holidays together in USA

French duo Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni may have taken different routes to the top of Spanish football, but both have gotten there after leaving Bordeaux.

The pair are good friends and following France’s defeat in the World Cup final, the pair decided to spend their Christmas break together in the USA.

On his Instagram, Kounde posted a picture of the two with another friend, Sebastien Abdelhamid, as per MD.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde are good friends. Despite the rivalry between their two teams, the two French players have a strong friendship which goes back to their days at Bordeaux. pic.twitter.com/UWKnYNmYSP — Football España (@footballespana_) December 27, 2022

Both were in the US last summer too, where they have journeyed to watch NBA matches, which both follow. Tchouameni and Kounde have also modelled for the same fashion brand – Homes from Paris (HFP), as has Karim Benzema.

Both are set to be rivals at club level and teammates for France for many years to come, as Real Madrid and Barcelona build their sides with the two at the heart of their spine. It is a reminder that only rarely does rivalry translate into an actual dislike between elite footballers.