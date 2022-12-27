Real Betis target Borja Iglesias replacement

The future of Borja Iglesias at Real Betis is a hot topic, with Atletico Madrid rumoured to be interested in the 29-year-old forward.

With Matheus Cunha’s departure from Atleti to Premier League side Wolves now confirmed, the club will target a new forward to replace the Brazilian. Reports have linked Iglesias with a move to the Spanish capital, but the striker was keen to state his commitment to his current club.

Despite this, Real Betis are said to have lined up a replacement should Iglesias, who has eight goals so far this season, depart during January’s transfer window. According to Fichajes, Los Verdiblancos will make a move for Real Mallorca’s Vedan Muriqi should their star striker leave.

The Kosovan has been in good form this season, having notched eight goals and an assist in 12 La Liga appearances. Previous reports have stated that Mallorca would sell the Kosovan for €20m, despite him having a release clause of €38m.

This price could suit Real Betis. With Iglesias said to be valued at €40m, they could attain a good net profit in the situation. However, they would be losing a key player.