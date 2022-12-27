Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha to battle it out for their Barcelona futures

The right wing position at Barcelona is a famous one, perhaps mostly because of the exploits of Lionel Messi, who played much of his Barca career there.

Nowadays, with Messi having departed for Paris Saint-Germain, there are new protagonists to take up the mantle of the right of Barca’s famous front three. Currently, the main battle for the position is between two men: Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

Dembele has had a tumultuous spell at the Blaugrana, with a mixture of injuries, lack of form and personal issues having led to a rather unsuccessful time at the club so far. However, he has been on fine form so far this season, having registered four goals and five assists in La Liga.

Raphinha is the new player on the block, having joined from Leeds United in the summer. However, despite early promise, he has struggled for form and has just two goals and two assists in 13 league matches.

According to Diario AS, both players have stated their preference to play on the right wing, which could lead to a battle for who will be first choice in the position. AS say that whoever misses out could be sold in order to ease Barcelona’s financial concerns.

Both players had their struggles at the World Cup too, which has placed more pressure on their performances for Barca. Head coach Xavi Hernandez will have a selection headache with the duo, and with the stakes high, it could be an interesting battle.