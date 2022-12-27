‘Now say it without crying’ – Argentina squad laughs off Adil Rami criticism of Emi Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has come in for significant stick for some of his antics during and after the World Cup final. Including from other footballers, but his teammates have laughed in the face of that criticism.

Martinez’s strong character came through in a big way as he first saved the day for Argentina in the World Cup final, keeping out Randal Kolo Muani to take the game to penalties, before then saving a penalty in the shootout.

It should be remembered that Martinez was one of the first to help Mbappe to his feet as he sat desolate on the pitch. However during the celebrations he mocked Mbappe on various occasions.

Former Sevilla, Valencia and France defender Adil Rami posted on his social media that Martinez was ‘the biggest s*** in the world of football’ along with other derogatory remarks.

Since, several Argentina players have responded to Rami. Juventus duo Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria told Rami that ‘El Dibu is the best goalkeeper in the world, cry somewhere else’ and ‘Now say it without crying Rami’ respectively.

Meanwhile, as per Sport, Real Betis defender German Pezzella quoted the great Lionel Messi in response: ‘Anda pa alla Rami’ [Off you go Rami].

The Argentina squad seem to care little about whether they are liked by the rest of the world, showing dismissal of any criticism. Understandably so, in the words of Rodrigo de Paul, they are now eternal, and in Argentina, they are heroes forever.