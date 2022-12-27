Karim Benzema’s agent continues beef with France coach Didier Deschamps

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has retired from France duty, but that does not mean the drama surrounding his presence is over.

A number of reports have come out about Benzema’s presence at the World Cup. Benzema had a muscle injury just before the start of France’s campaign which was due to keep him out for a couple of weeks, however Deschamps sent him home immediately.

Stories have emerged that Benzema might have been dishonest about his condition with the coaching staff, while others say that his absence was due to tension with the rest of the squad.

On Monday evening, Benzema’s agent Karim Djaziri posted a video of an analysis of the injury from a medical specialist on his Twitter. It claims that Benzema would have been fit for at least the bench from the quarter-finals onwards.

“I’ll put this here, but before that I consulted 3 specialists who confirm the diagnosis that Benzema could have been fit from the quarter-finals for at least the bench! Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?”

Je pose ça là mais avant ça j’ai consulté 3 spécialistes qui confirment le diagnostic que @Benzema aurait pu être apte à partir des 1/8 éme pour au moins être sur le banc ! Pourquoi lui avoir demandé de partir si vite ? pic.twitter.com/wtOHhDeDVW — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) December 26, 2022

Of course there was no guarantee France would make the quarter-finals at that point. Luis Enrique also sent Jose Gaya home amid fears that he would miss the first two games, although it is true that he called up Alejandro Balde instead.

It seems clear that there has been a significant breakdown in the relationship between Deschamps and Benzema. Who is to blame will have a different answer depending on whom you ask.