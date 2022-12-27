‘He is intelligent, inside and out’ – Eric Garcia hails former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique

With Gerard Pique’s retirement, Barcelona have lost one of their greatest defenders of recent times. He was a colossus on the pitch, and perhaps no set of people knew that more than his teammates.

One of those teammates from his final days at the club was Eric Garcia. The 21-year-old joined the Blaugrana from Manchester City in the summer of 2021, and played alongside Pique on a handful of occasions during their time together at the Camp Nou.

Speaking on Gerard Romero on the streamer’s Twitch channel, as per Sport, Garcia praised him former teammate, underlying just how much of a great player he was.

“Pique is missed. He was a different player and person, we knew that he would be missed. He had so much ease in games and he was very concentrated. He is the only one I see capable of doing this.

“From Gerard I have learned that he is intelligent, inside and out. Inside he is one of those who sees everything a second before. It could be fast or slow. He doesn’t suffer, and he reads what’s going to happen.”

Pique’s retirement provides less competition in central defence for Garcia, who has made nine appearances in La Liga so far this season. However, he could still be behind Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in the pecking order when the league campaign resumes on Saturday (December 31).