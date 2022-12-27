Fabrizio Romano reveals the four clubs that have been approached about Joao Felix

Portugal star Joao Felix is on his way out of Atletico Madrid, the only question is where to and when.

His desire to leave has been confirmed by Chairman Miguel Angel Gil Marin after Felix was benched by Diego Simeone from mid-September until the World Cup.

Given he arrived for €129m, his exit fee will not be cheap though. It may require some compromise from various sides to make a deal happen. Speaking to Caught Offside on his exclusive Substack, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“Both Arsenal and Manchester United have had discussions with Jorge Mendes about Joao Felix, also Chelsea and Aston Villa have been approached.”

“They are informed on conditions of the deal, but still waiting to understand final decision by Atletico Madrid on potential loan as they always asked for €100m fee. I’m told this week there will be new talks to find a way for Joao Felix.”

One way or another, the situation is not benefitting the player or Atletico Madrid, so the logical conclusion is that a solution is found for Felix to leave.

Perhaps working against Felix is that he does not have a strongly defined position. While at Atleti, Felix has been deployed in several different roles and increasingly, managers are reluctant to give freedom to players. Felix looked at home playing inside as part of a front three for Portugal.