Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona fears about Memphis Depay

Barcelona would be more than open to a Memphis Depay exit this winter, as they seek to free up space in their salary limit, but it is not looking likely according to Fabrizio Romano.

In recent days it has emerged that the Blaugrana were concerned about the possibility of Memphis rejecting all offers this winter out of hand, as he hopes to hit the open market in the summer. His contract expires in the summer and as a free agent, he would likely receive a higher offer.

Speaking to Caught Offside in their exclusive Substack, Romano confirmed that all was quiet on the Memphis front.

“The Depay situation is completely quiet now, we will see later in the window; he’s focused on Barcelona now. Newcastle are looking for new right back and also for potential new winger if there’s a good opportunity.”

Newcastle United had been linked with Memphis of late, and would no doubt be able to meet the Dutchman’s demands. Memphis has maintained that he will only leave Barcelona for another ‘top club’ – the question is whether the Magpies would qualify for that requirement currently. While Newcastle are definitely on the up, they are not yet playing European football.