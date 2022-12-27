Crowd of Premier League clubs including Liverpool trailing €50m Villarreal winger

After two summers without major sales, it would be no surprise to see one or two of their young talents exit in January.

One of the prime candidates to leave is Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze. The 23-year-old was close to leaving at the end of the transfer window in the summer, with Everton showing strong interest.

It may be that he still moves to Merseyside, but to the red half. As per Fichajes, Liverpool are interested in the Villarreal winger. With Roberto Firmino likely to depart in the summer and Luis Diaz out for several months, Jurgen Klopp may be looking for more resources.

Rivals Everton are one of three other Premier League teams still interested though, with Arsenal and West Ham also mentioned. The report puts his price tag at €50m.

At 23, there is a general feeling that Chukwueze is on the verge of stepping up a level, but has struggled to do so for several seasons. A player that unbalances opposition defences, he has pace and a dribbling ability that is highly-coveted, although it would be no surprise to see the Yellow Submarine lower their demands, as they have done with Pau Torres.