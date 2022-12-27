Benfica target Real Betis star to replace Enzo Fernandez

It looks almost certain that Enzo Fernandez will depart Benfica, despite having only joined the club last summer.

The 21-year-old has an exceptional World Cup for Argentina, helping his nation become world champions for the first time since 1986. On top of that, he was also voted as Best Young Player in the tournament.

Having spent just €10m to secure his services, he is expected to leave to leave for much more. He has a €120m release clause in his contract, but there are rumours that two clubs have submitted bids of €127m.

Should Fernandez leave, Benfica are expected to look into the Spanish market to find his replacement. According to A Bola, as per Fichajes, they have identified Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez as the man they want to replace Fernandez.

Rodriguez was also a part of the Argentinian World Cup winning squad, although he made just one appearance during the competition. Fichajes claim that the 28-year-old is unwillingly to sign a new deal with Los Verdiblancos, and with his current contract expiring in 2024, he could make the move to Portugal.

Any hopes that Real Betis have of retaining Rodriguez would rest of their ability to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Should they do that, then perhaps the Argentine could be persuaded to stay.