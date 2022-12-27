Benfica receive two huge offers for Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez

Following his spectacular World Cup campaign, Enzo Fernandez has become one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The Argentine has been shot into the spotlight following his exploits in Qatar, in which he was declared as the tournament’s Best Young Player. As such, the 21-year-old has become a wanted man across Europe, with several elite clubs said to be vying for his signature.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs said to be interested, with Los Blancos keep to sign long-term options in midfield, with the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric heading towards the twilight stages of their careers. However, Liverpool are also very keen on the Argentine.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as per Marca, Benfica have received two offers of €127m for Fernandez. Although the clubs are not named, there are expected to be from either La Liga or the Premier League.

Despite his release clause being €120m, Benfica are reluctant to sell the midfielder in January, despite these offers. However, it will be difficult to do so, as Fernandez looks set to move on to the next stage of his career.