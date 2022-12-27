Barcelona’s 4th kit for the 2022/23 season leaked

It’s commonplace for clubs, particularly those in European competition, to have a third kit to go alongside their standard home and away kits.

However, in recent years some of Europe’s elite have added a fourth kit to their collection for the season. One of these clubs in Barcelona, who recently adopted one in the 2020/21 season.

That kit was yellow and red to represent the flag of Catalonia, and was an ode to the club’s roots in the community. This year’s the club are set to follow a similar path.

According to FootyHeadlines, Barca’s fourth kit for this season has been leaked. Like the one in 2020/21, the kit is expected to be yellow and red to represent the club’s Catalan roots.

Barcelona's fourth kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked. The kit will feature the Senyera, which will be an ode to the club's Catalan roots. pic.twitter.com/nSeVit7iVC — Football España (@footballespana_) December 27, 2022

The top adorns the Senyera across the chest, which is an ode to Catalonia. It is expected to be available for purchase from next month, although it is unknown as to when the first team will wear it for the first time.