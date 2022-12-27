Barcelona to lay out contract terms and conditions to Borussia Dortmund starlet

Barcelona are set to enter into negotiations with teenage starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, after he turned down his latest contract offer.

The 18-year-old German international has been in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for several months over a new deal, with his expiring in June of 2023. Sport reference BILD in saying that he has rejected their latest offer, meaning he will likely be free to negotiate with any side he pleases in January.

Barcelona are just one of a number of clubs which are interested in Moukoko, who has been earmarked as a star since he was a 15-year-old. However they will not succumb to a bidding war for Moukoko. Having set out a salary structure over the last two years that every player’s contract should adhere to, Barcelona will speak with Moukoko, but will explain that he must accept the terms on offer if he wants to play for Barcelona.

With such strong competition up front for Barcelona, Moukoko may not feel he has a strong chance of winning regular football over the next two years. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have been warming the bench of late, with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele accumulating more minutes. Robert Lewandowski has his place assured in the front three, and so Moukoko has plenty of obstacles in the way of a starting spot.