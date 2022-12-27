Atletico Madrid want to replace Rodrigo De Paul with Argentina teammate

Rodrigo De Paul was a key part of the Argentina side that were crowned world champions in Qatar on December 18.

Atletico Madrid‘s dynamic midfielder started every match during the tournament for Lionel Scaloni’s side, despite struggling with injury during the knockout stages. Alongside Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, the trio were formidable for La Albiceleste in the middle of the park.

Despite his impressive performances for his nation, Atleti are reported looking to move De Paul on from the club. According to Todofichajes, the club want to use the hype surrounding the 28-year-old to organise his sale, with clubs in England and Italy said to be interested.

Reports suggest that Atleti have set an initial asking price of €45m for De Paul. With these funds, Todofichajes state that Diego Simeone’s side will move for Mac Allister, who was also a key memeber of La Albiceleste during the tournament.

The Brighton midfielder is keenly admired by Simeone, and he is said to be very interested in making a move for the 24-year-old.