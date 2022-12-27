Atletico Madrid target dismisses interest – ‘There is nothing to speak of’

Atletico Madrid are looking to strengthen their forward line and had identified the number nine of one of their rivals as a primary option, however they will need to persuade him to join them.

With Matheus Cunha already at Wolves and Joao Felix on his way out sooner or later, Los Colchoneros only have Alvaro Morata as a natural forward.

In recent days, news has broken that Atleti were interested in Real Betis and Spain striker Borja Iglesias. The Galician striker spoke to El Chiringuito as he arrived at Betis training.

“I wanted to talk and that way we will resolve the matter. Today there is nothing to talk about. I am focused on Betis, on Thursday, on enjoying our fans, our stadium and winning again.”

“We’ve all been through all of this before. We have to treat it normally and be calm. I am happy here and if at any time we have to talk, I will talk. No problem. We have joked about the situation and that’s it. Without giving it much importance. I I have always felt very loved. I am very happy here and I appreciate that affection because I am happy here. I have nothing to say about all this. I can contribute little in this situation for now.”

As if Iglesias was not respected enough by the Benito Villamarin stadium, he will be even more adored now. The 29-year-old has been in fine form for Los Verdiblancos over the last two seasons. He would likely suit Atleti well, but with the two level on points currently, they may have to make a substantial offer to extract him from Seville.