Adil Rami continues war of words with Argentina World Cup stars

Despite the World Cup final having been nine days ago now, the fallout from Argentina’s victory is still rumbling on.

With several controversial moments having happened since the match on December 18, many of which have involved La Albiceleste keeper Emiliano Martinez, there is still plenty of animosity between the French and Argentinian camps.

One man who has got involved recently is former Valencia and Sevilla defender Adil Rami. The former Les Bleus player has taken particular offence to Martinez’s actions, where he labelled the 30-year-old as the “the biggest s*** in the world of football”. Several of Martinez’s international teammates came to his defence, including Juventus duo Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria.

Now, Rami has retaliated at Di Maria in particular following the former Real Madrid man’s “Now say it without crying Rami” comments, as per Marca. The Frenchman took to Instagram to mock Di Maria, posted pictures of the Argentine in tears with the caption “Will you teach me, Angel?”

It’s clear that the war between Rami and Argentina doesn’t look like ending following these latest developments, in which there is certainly no love lost.