Villarreal leading race for former Barcelona and Arsenal midfield outcast

Villarreal are well-placed to secure the signature of Celta Vigo midfielder Denis Suarez.

The 28-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a curious career, but on his return home to Celta, Suarez had found his place and was playing the best football of his career.

However a dispute between his agency and Celta Vigo grew into a dispute between President Carlos Mourino and Suarez himself. After months of fiery statements last season, this campaign Mourino followed through on his words and sent Suarez to the stands.

Both claimed that the other were the party blocking a move through outrageous demands. Suarez has been training alone all season.

Javi Mata Gil reports that Villarreal are now looking into a deal for Suarez this winter. With just six months left on his deal, Celta might be willing to let him leave in the upcoming window. One way or another, the Yellow Submarine plan to have him on board for next season.

Suarez spent the 2015-16 season on loan there and in President Fernando Roig, has a great admirer. For his part, Suarez is interested in a return too, but Villarreal are not his only suitor.

With Quique Setien in charge, Suarez would suit his style of play down to the ground. Capable of incisive passes and controlling the tempo of the game, if Suarez can get fit and back to his previous form, he might give Villarreal another gear.