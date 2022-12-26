Real Madrid lining up Carlo Ancelotti’s son as successor for managerial role

Real Madrid are already planning ahead for Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

The Italian manager has said he will retire at the end of his second spell with Los Blancos, and with his current contract expiring in 2024, they are working out their options to come in after the Italian.

One of them is legend Raul Gonzalez, currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla. The former striker has been moving through the ranks at Los Blancos, although according to Relevo, he is likely to leave Castilla at the the end of the season unless they win promotion to Segunda.

He will attempt to find a job abroad and continue to develop his management style in order to eventually secure the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu, a la Xabi Alonso. He has had offers in the past.

That is because the main candidate to take over is Carlo Ancelotti’s son, Davide. Currently his assistant, the younger Ancelotti has accompanied his father for the last decade on the bench, occupying various roles at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Davide is responsible for several tasks currently, taking charge of set-pieces and heavily involved in tactical plans. Previously he has said that his job is to challenge his father’s ideas, while Carlo has also admitted that Davide can be more honest with him.

Well-liked in the dressing room and able to speak German, Italian, French, Spanish and English, Davide is seen as more than prepared to take over whenever Carlo calls it a day.