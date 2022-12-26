Analysis: Could Real Madrid resign Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano?

Real Madrid are rumoured to be looking at long term options at left back in 2023.

Los Blancos are building for the future, with a focus on new signings aged 23 and under in the Spanish capital following the arrivals of Aurelien Tchouameni and Endrick Felipe.

Defensive reinforcements will come into focus in the coming months with six of their first choice eight defenders all aged 29 or more.

Marcelo’s departure has forced Carlo Ancelotti to rotate his options at left back, with David Alaba pressed into service as back up, alongside first choice Ferland Mendy.

However, a specialist operator will be a key target, to support and challenge Mendy in the years to come.

As per reports from Marca, former Los Blancos youth team product Fran Garcia is an option, following his impressive form at Rayo Vallecano.

Garcia joined Rayo permanently at the start of 2021/22, after playing a key role on loan in their 2020/21 Segunda Division promotion campaign.

The 23-year-old remains highly regarded by Real Madrid, as he develops into one of the best left backs in La Liga, and they have a €5m buyback clause on the former Spain U21 international.

His preference is to return to Real Madrid, despite links with other European sides, and he is expected to seize the chance, if he is offered a comeback.