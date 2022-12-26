Real Madrid’s Brazil stars return to training

Real Madrid’s return to La Liga action has continued with more star names back in full training.

Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been staggering post-World Cup returns to his squad following the end of the Qatar showpiece this month.

The majority of players were granted between seven and ten days off between their World Cup exit and a full return to training back in Madrid.

As per reports from Diario Sport, all three Brazil internationals, including Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes have all now rejoined the camp.

Brazil were knocked out at the quarter final stage, following defeat to Croatia, and the trio are expected to feature against Real Valladolid on December 30.

All players involved in the semi finals and final are not expected back in action before the start of 2023 with Real Madrid kicking off a busy run of games across all competitions in January.