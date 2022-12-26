Marc-Andre ter Stegen highlights personal turning point in 2022

If Barcelona were to narrow down which of their players are most responsible for their lead at the top of La Liga, two would stand out this season. One would be Robert Lewandowski and the other would be the rejuvenated Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German had come under fire in the previous two seasons, as he struggled to cope with the effects of a knee injury that left him unable to put his full weight on one side. However back to fitness, he has been in inspired form in La Liga this season.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, carried by MD, ter Stegen confirmed he was feeling good in a personal context.

“I feel very good and very balanced on a personal level. I feel good, I’m happy. When the team finds itself in difficult situations I like to be there to help.”

Save of the season from Ter Stegen? 🙀 Enjoy the top 5⃣ stops from last weekend in #LaLigaSantander! 🎬 #LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/yK6BVnqU98 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 6, 2022

Asked to pinpoint a moment that he held close to him from 2022, ter Stegen highlighted a save against Real Mallorca in early January. With Barcelona depleted through injury and Covid-19, they were hanging onto a 1-0 lead given to them by Luuk de Jong. In the 91st minute, Jaume Costa looked certain to equalise but for ter Stegen’s intervention.

“It has been a spectacular year for me on a personal level and it started with that stop, and that is why it sticks with me. It set the tone for me all year and my goals in terms of personal fitness.”

Ter stegen kept 13 Liga clean sheets in 2022. He has more clean sheets in away games (7) than at home (6) His first clean sheet of 2022 was at Mallorca, where Barça play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MHmKRL7n2b — adil (@Barca19stats) September 30, 2022

He would go on to confirm that he was keen to take over one of the four captaincy spots at the end of the season, after Gerard Pique left the club.

Along with Lewandowski and Pedri, ter Stegen will become one of the stars of a rebuilt Barcelona should he continue to perform at such a high level.