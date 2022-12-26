Kylian Mbappe will condition Real Madrid pursuit of star midfielders

Real Madrid are once again arriving to a new year working out their strategy with Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward turned Los Blancos down last summer in order to remain in France. However just months later, Mbappe has already become frustrated with life at the Parc des Princes and is seemingly pursuing a move. Whether PSG are amenable to that possibility is another matter.

The figure they feel they would need to initially invest in the deal would be around €350m, between a transfer fee of around €150m and for Mbappe. The problem they have is that such a major investment would majorly impact their business elsewhere.

In competition with Liverpool, Real Madrid are set to battle it out for one or both of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. Los Blancos want a long-term midfielder who can replace Luka Modric as he winds his career down. Either one of those operations will likely set them back over €100m.

All of these factors mean that Real Madrid face a choice between going after Mbappe or continuing with their strategy of transition away from a golden generation, as per Sport.

In many ways it cuts to the heart of Florentino Perez’s two spells at Real Madrid. In the first, Galactico signings were the defining characteristic, while since returning, Perez has pursued a more modest and strategic outlook. Equally, Mbappe was in their plan last summer, but with the development of Vinicius Junior, it would mean finding an alternative system to accommodate both alongside Karim Benzema.