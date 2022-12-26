Jurgen Klopp opts against answering Jude Bellingham transfer question

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has declined to answer a key transfer question over Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham’s rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe’s major sides and the Bundesliga giants have admitted they are unlikely to be able to keeep him next summer.

The 19-year-old playmaker starred in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals with his transfer value continuing to rise as a result.

Real Madrid. are rumoured to have gained a crucial edge over Liverpool, with Bellingham keen on a move to Spain, despite late interest emerging from Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp was asked the latest on the situation, ahead of their return to Premier League action at Aston Villa today, with Dortmund potentially pushing for €150m for Bellingham.

“He’s had an exceptional World Cup, and he’s good at many things”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The things he already knows how to do are difficult to learn, and the things he has to improve on, are easy to learn.

“Everyone already knows how good he is, but I have no idea what that means in terms of money. I don’t like talking about money with a player like Bellingham.”

Liverpool eased to a straightforward 3-1 win at Villa Park, on their league return, with Klopp’s charges hosting Leicester City at Anfield on December 30, in their final game of 2023.