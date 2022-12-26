Exclusive: Leeds United and Inter interested in Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza

Villareal left-back Alfonso Pedraza has been one of the best in La Liga at his position over the last two seasons, which has attracted interest from two other major European leagues.

Football Espana can exclusively reveal that Pedraza is the subject of interest from Italian giants Inter and Premier League side Leeds United. Naturally there is a connection with Leeds already established due to a previous spell there in 2017.

Sources close to the club say that Leeds are keen on bringing back the 26-year-old, while Inter are set to be in competition with the Premier League side.

While Pedraza is content at Villarreal, he would be open to a move away from Castellon. More pertinently, the Yellow Submarine are also open to a deal, as they are aware that they could receive a decent fee for Pedraza.

Former Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo has struggled to have the desired impact in Yorkshire. Apart from his quality, Pedraza’s character will be known to those at Leeds, making him a good candidate to take the starting role.

After various loan spells, Pedraza returned to Villarreal from Real Betis in 2020 and made the left-back spot his own, in spite of competition from Pervis Estupinan and Alberto Moreno. Last season he managed four goals and seven assists from left-back, where he was a constant force flowing down the flank.

Strong, possessing good pace and good technical ability, it seemed a matter of time before other clubs began making serious enquiries into Pedraza. The former winger can also boast an excellent notion of timing when it comes to his runs deep in opposition territory.