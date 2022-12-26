Benfica prepared for Enzo Fernandez exit

Benfica are gearing up for a fierce battle to keep hold of 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for the Argentina international with Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti aiming to build a young squad for the years ahead.

Previous reports from Portuguese outlet O Jogo claimed Real Madrid are exploring their transfer options in 2023, with Fernandez on their radar, as Jude Bellingham’s asking price at Borussia Dortmund continues to rise.

Dortmund are rumoured to be holding out for as close to €150m as possible, in the race for Bellingham, with Fernandez’s release clause at the Estadio da Luz set at €120m.

According to reports from A Bola, via Diario AS, Benfica are concerned either side could match his exit clause in the coming weeks, with Premier League side Newcastle United also expressing an interest in 21-year-old.