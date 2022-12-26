Barcelona’s World Cup finalists return to training

Barcelona’s squad is complete again ahead of their return to La Liga action this month.

Xavi has been monitoring his players on their return from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with players given extra time off to recover.

The majority of his players rejoined the squad prior to Christmas with exceptions given to players competing in the semi finals and final in the Middle East.

French duo Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde were the final pair to return to Catalonia following Les Bleus’ penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the final on December 18.

Both players are still some way behind the others in terms of match fitness but they could feature from the bench against Espanyol in December 31.

Ronald Araujo is edging closer towards a return, despite the controversy over his inclusion in Uruguay’s squad in Qatar, and he could feature in the derby tie at the Camp Nou this weekend.