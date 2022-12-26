Barcelona determined to sell Memphis Depay in January

Barcelona remain committed to selling Memphis Depay in next month’s transfer window.

La Blaugrana are working on a string of player sales at the Camp Nou as they look to balance an ongoing delicate financial situation in Catalonia.

Dutch star Depay has been consistently linked with a move away from Barcelona, since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, and he admitted during the World Cup that a departure is on the table.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Barcelona are keen to generate a fee for the 28-year-old in the coming weeks, to avoid a free transfer exit next summer.

According to Marca editor Mari Carmen Torres, Depay is on the wish list of clubs across Europe, despite their failure to secure an agreement in August.

Depay prefers to see out his contract at Barcelona, and assess his options at a later date, but Barcelona will push for a €15m fee with Premier League clubs tracking him.