Barcelona close to Alejandro Balde renewal

Barcelona are closing in on an agreement to extend Alejandro Balde’s contract at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana are set for a quiet January transfer window, as they continue to battle against financial uncertainty at the club, with contract renewals a priority.

The club hierarchy have been in talks with Balde and his representatives in recent weeks following his rapid rise to first team prominence this season.

The 19-year-old full back was included in Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad, with Barcelona looking to improve the terms of his contract, and tie him to the club until 2026, from his current expiry in 2024.

A report from Marca claims both sides are confident on an agreement but an announcement on the renovation could take some time.

The report adds Barcelona will also aim to lean on their positive relationship with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to complete a potential summer move for Portuguese international Ruben Neves.