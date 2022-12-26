Atletico Madrid decide on major number nine target within Spain

Atletico Madrid have settled upon their next major forward. Los Colchoneros have the likes of Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and until recently, Matheus Cunha in their squad, but none have proved themselves a clinical finisher so far this season.

According to Marca, they want to bring in Borja Iglesias from Real Betis. The 29-year-old made his Spain debut in September and has been in fine form for several seasons. Tall, physical, hard-working and cool in front of goal, he fits the profile that Diego Simeone wants to lead his line. Morata is the only pure nine in his squad now, despite the fact a centre forward is key to his system.

However Los Colchoneros would only be able to afford the signing of Iglesias should Felix leave. The Portuguese is set to leave Atleti either in January or the summer, with Miguel Angel Gil Marin admitting that he is not content there.

On paper, Iglesias looks a strong addition to the Atleti side, and a player Simeone would enjoy working with. However given his age and likely expensive price, he would be expected to hit around 20 goals in La Liga, a feat he has only managed once.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images