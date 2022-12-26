Atletico Madrid confident over Caglar Soyuncu deal

Atletico Madrid are confident of sealing a move to sign Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Diego Simeone is focused on securing defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window as part of a squad rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos’ reputation as defensive enforcers has slipped in the last 12 months with Simeone keen to bring in an experienced centre back in the coming months.

Simeone will only have a limited transfer budget to work with in the coming weeks, following Atletico’s Champions League group stage exit last month, and Soyuncu is an interesting option.

After making just one top-flight start so far in 2022/23, Soyuncu is looking to move on in January, with Leicester ready to lower their £22m asking price.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are increasingly confident of securing an agreement with the Premier League side, after he rejected a move to Italy, as talks continue in Madrid.