Aston Villa working on Philippe Coutinho exit a year on from Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho’s struggles to recapture his former glory look set to continue in 2023.

The Brazilian playmaker started off well at Barcelona for the first six months, before fading into another a mixture of injuries, loan moves and stodgy form for the rest of his time at Camp Nou.

After moving to Barcelona for €135m in 2018, he would be sold to Aston Villa for just €20m four years later. A similar story has played out at Villa though, with Coutinho showing plenty of early promise under Steven Gerrard, before subsiding once more.

Now with Unai Emery in charge, it appears he is surplus to requirements once again. As per MD, Emery does not see the 30-year-old as part of his plans. The Basque manager will look for an exit this January for less than a year on from Coutinho joining the club on loan initially.

The Blaugrana have a 50% sell-on clause any money over what he joined Villa for. At this juncture it looks unlikely that will amount to anything for the Catalans.

Having missed out on the World Cup after several years as a fixture in the Brazil squad, Coutinho must desperately seek a good home with his next move. Although he has been unfortunate with the departure of Gerrard, if the Brazilian’s stock falls much further, he may struggle to play football for a side with ambition.