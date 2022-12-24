Unai Emery ‘desperate’ to sell World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has been on top of the world this week, celebrating having helped Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.

His antics since Sunday’s final have been a hot topic, particularly his taunts towards Kylian Mbappe. The actions has drawn much criticism, most recently from Scotland and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who was working in Qatar during the tournament as a pundit.

With this controversy, his footballing world come be set to come crashing down. According to Fichajes, new Aston Villa manager Unai Emery does not want to work with Martinez, and is very keen of his sale.

Although he has proven himself to be a fantastic goalkeeper, especially during the tournament in Qatar, Emery is said to be very unimpressed with his temperament. That is why he wants the Argentine out of Villa Park.

With this report, it could mean that Emery moves for Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who has been heavily linked with the club of late. The Andalusian club are willing to sell, and have set an asking price of €30m.

