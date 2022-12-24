Toni Kroos takes to Twitter to respond to outrageous El Chiringuito claim

Spanish football is one of the most entertaining realms of our world, and part of that entertainment is that at times, it crosses over into parody. Toni Kroos, as sharp with his words as his passing, spotted as much on Thursday night.

Popular talk show El Chiringuito has a habit of exceedingly dramatic turns and presentation. Often the goal is laughter or shock, but Cristina Cubero unwittingly inspired the former as they were likely seeking the latter.

Asked whom she thought were the most disappointing players during the World Cup, she initially responded with Vinicius Junior, before going for another Real Madrid player.

“I would say a name from the German national team, Toni Kroos.”

The metronomic midfielder responded to this on Twitter with the line: “I knew that somebody would blame me”.

Sabía que alguien me iba a echar la culpa😂 https://t.co/kwPj6KPIO8 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 23, 2022

Die Mannschaft exited at the group stage in a highly disappointing campaign, but of course Kroos was not even part of the squad. The 32-year-old retired after the 2018 World Cup, thus it is no surprise that he was anonymous as Germany went out.