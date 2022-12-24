Toni Kroos sets decision date for new contract

Despite being in the later stages of his professional career, Toni Kroos is still a key player at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

It’s a testament to his ability and longevity that the German midfielder is playing at the highest level at the age of 32. Real Madrid want him to carry on at the club further into his thirties, but it is a prospect that Kroos is unsure about.

Having joined Los Blancos back in 2014, he has been a mainstay of Real Madrid’s midfield alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, who left for Manchester United in the summer. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Kroos will have a decision to make about whether his future will still be in the Spanish capital.

With Real Madrid rumoured to be interested in the likes of Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, Kroos’ role at the club could be less prominent next season. As such, he may feel that it is time to move on from a club that he has achieved so much at.

He is still deciding what his next move will, but his decision will be known by the end of February, according to Marca. Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he wants Kroos to stay, but that may not be enough to keep the former Bayern Munich man in Madrid.