Premier League target Joao Felix could leave on loan

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid looks to be at an end, with the Portuguese keen to leave the Spanish capital.

A breakdown in his relationship with head coach Diego Simeone is the primary reason being cited for Felix’s willingness to depart Atleti, and Europe’s elite are rumoured to be interested.

The 23-year-old next destination is expected to be the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all said to be keen of his signature. However, with Atletico wanting to recoup as much of the €126m that they paid Benfica for Felix in 2019, a transfer next month could be difficult.

Atleti realise this, and adjustments have reported been made. According to The Daily Record in Scotland, Los Rojiblancos are willing to allow Felix to leave on loan in January, providing that clubs were to pay his full wages.

Along with wages, Atleti would demand a loan fee of €8m for the forward, which would be a more attractive prospect than paying over €100m for his transfer.

However, no future fee is expected to be instilled in any potential agreement.