Luis Suarez receives Saudi Arabia offer

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez is edging closer to joining a new club in 2023.

Suarez returned to boyhood club Nacional in the summer, after his departure from Los Rojiblancos, and despite inspiring them to the Uruguayan title, his short term deal was not extended.

The terms of his agreement tied him to the club until after his World Cup duty with Uruguay in Qatar.

Suarez has previously hinted at a desire to return to European football, alongside interest from MLS, and the veteran striker has also received an offer from Brazilian club Gremio in recent days.

Luis Suárez has verbally agreed to join Brazilian side Grêmio, per multiple reports. He scored eight goals in three months playing for his boyhood club Nacional ✨ pic.twitter.com/8W6IlkAfER — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 24, 2022

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Saudi Arabia club Al-Khaleej have reached out to Suarez’s representatives over an 18-month contract offer, worth an estimated $6m in total.

Gremio remain the frontrunners to sign the 35-year-old but he will consider all options available before making a decision on his next step.