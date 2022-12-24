Luis de la Fuente identifies his Sergio Busquets replacement

A new era is on the horizon for Spanish football, with Luis de la Fuente having taken the reins of La Roja.

Following Luis Enrique’s departure after the disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar, de la Fuente was elevated from under-21 head coach to the top job in the Spanish national team setup.

He will need to appoint a new captain too, with Sergio Busquets having announced that his international career is over after 13 years and 143 caps.

Although he is yet to announce who the new skipper will be, de la Fuente identified the player that he wants to replace Busquets as the pivot in his team when he spoke to Diario AS.

With Busquet’s inclusion at the World Cup, it meant that Manchester City’s Rodri was forced to operate as a central defender alongside club teammate Aymeric Laporte. However, for de la Fuente’s Spain, the former Atletico Madrid man’s position will be clear.

“I see Rodri as a midfielder. For me, he has always played as a pivot. It is true that as a central defender he has done well and he can be used there, but I want specialisation and for me, Rodri is a midfielder.”

With Rodri to be pushed forward, it will mean that there is an opening at central defence for Spain. Pau Torres and Hugo Guillamon are set to vie for the position, as will Sergio Ramos, who will be considered for selection by de la Fuente when he named his first squad in March.