Lionel Messi’s bisht could be sold for $1m

The image of Lionel Messi lofting the World Cup trophy above his head is one that will remain in many people’s memory for a long, long time.

However, the sight is one that has caused controversy. Before lifting the famous trophy, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gifted Messi with a Bisht, which he draped over the Argentine’s shoulders.

Many were annoyed with the gesture, which covered up the famous blue and white Argentina shirt. However, one person in particular loved it.

According to Marca, Omani lawyer Ahmed Al Barwani has offered Messi $1m for the Bisht. He took to Twitter to make the offer to the World Cup winning captain.

“My friend Messi, I congratulate you for winning (the World Cup). I’m offering you a million dollars to give me that Bisht.”

It in unclear whether Messi will accept the offer. Regardless, the Bisht in question will be immortalised alongside Messi in that incredible picture.

Image via Getty