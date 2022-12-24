Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement

Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar.

The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream of lifting the World Cup with Argentina but his club future is uncertain heading into 2023.

His current PSG deal expires at the end of the campaign with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi confirming talks willtake place on his return to France.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport, an agreement has already been reached between PSG and Messi, with the details almost confirmed.

Time to talk about future of #LeoMessi For 4 months Luis Campos (DoF of #PSG) has communicated with Jorge Messi. There was a key meeting in Doha between Jorge and PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi and they advanced There is an agreement for Messi to renew his contract with PSG pic.twitter.com/mMQMw1nlom — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 24, 2022

Balague also dismissed any potential chance of Messi returning to Barcelona in 2023 with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner ready to activate a 12-month extension clause in Paris in January.

Messi is not expected back in France until the start of 2023 and he will miss their return to action at home to Strasbourg on December 28.