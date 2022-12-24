Graeme Souness joins Emiliano Martinez criticism with entire column

Emiliano Martinez might have been the hero for Argentina during the World Cup final, but he is quickly losing admirers back in Europe.

El Dibu saved two penalties in the shootout and managed an incredible save from Randal Kolo Muani in the final seconds of the match to ensure Argentina got there.

Since, he has been criticised for taunting Kylian Mbappe, first in the dressing room, and then again was seen with a toy baby sporting Mbappe’s face during Argentina’s World Cup parade. It has led the President of the French Football Federation sending a letter to his Argentine counterpart.

Former French international Adil Rami posted with fury about Martinez’s actions, while Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said he will speak to the Albiceleste number one about his celebrations.

It was his gesture upon receiving the golden glove award, thrusting the glove to his crotch, which inspired Graeme Souness to write an entire column criticising him.

“Do some people really find that sort of thing funny? Martinez embarrassed himself and he embarrassed his country. He looked like a vulgar clown. If that is what he wants to be remembered for, then God help us all.”

“What respect is he showing for his hosts? For himself, even? Maybe he doesn’t care. He should. He will not be so proud in years to come. Sadly, that image is part of the story of the final now.”

Souness’ thoughts were laid out in the tabloid Daily Mail (via AS). Many feel El Dibu has crossed the line with his celebrations and there will be no shortage of people waiting to take him down a notch.

In the case of the ITV pundit, Souness has a track record of his own. He frequently engaged in outrageous behaviour as a player in order to wind fans and players up, but beyond that often deliberately injured others, a far more serious offence.