Ferland Mendy edges closer to Real Madrid exit door

Despite having been a regular starter for much of his time at Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy’s future at the club in unassured.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019, and has gone on to make over 100 appearances at the club. Having had an indifferent time at the club so far, he has impressed so far this season for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Despite this, the 27-year-old could be set to leave at the end of the season. With the club upping their interest in RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Mendy could be used to generate funds to enable the Croatian to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes.

Mendy’s contract at Real Madrid runs until 2025, so they are in a position to demand a good sum for the left back. Having signed from Lyon for €53m, the club will look to recoup as much of the original transfer fee as possible for the Frenchman.