Barcelona to retain Franck Kessie and Hector Bellerin

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has confirmed his plans to keep hold of Franck Kessie and Hector Bellerin.

Both players were linked with a potential exit from the Camp Nou in 2023 after struggling to make an impact following their respective summer arrivals in Catalonia.

Spanish international Bellerin is out of contract at the end of 2022/23, with the full back open to renewing for a further 12 months, with Kessie tied until 2026.

Despite being tipped for an immediate return to Italy in the coming months, Kessie is determined to fight for his spot at the Camp Nou, and Laporta wants to retain the pair.

“We’re convinced Kessié and Bellerin will have more prominence in this second part of the season,” as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona president Laporta confirms the club has no plans to sell Kessié and Bellerin in January: "We are now convinced that Kessié & Bellerin have more prominence in this second part of the season". 🔵🔴 #FCB pic.twitter.com/kvPlRDQuxb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

Bellerin has started just once in La Liga this season, following his return to the club, with Kessie making two league starts in the first half of the campaign, but Barcelona have a packed schedule on the horizon in January across four competitions in 2023.