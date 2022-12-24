Barcelona

Barcelona close to tying down veteran for next two seasons

Barcelona are focused on ensuring they retain their assets as much as they are acquiring new ones. As per Mundo Deportivo, they are close to agreeing a renewal with Marcos Alonso.

The 32-year-old arrived the day after the transfer market closed on a free after leaving Chelsea, signing a new one-year deal. Alonso had signed just a one-year deal on lower terms in order to ensure that Barcelona could register him within their salary limit. Alonso did so under the understanding that he would be offered a new deal.

After getting the green light from Xavi Hernandez, talks began with Alonso’s agent and there are now only details to be sorted out. They say it will be a two-year deal, although some reports previously have said it may be a one-year deal with an option for a further season.

Since arriving, Alonso has played 12 games and scored one goal, rarely as a first option and sometimes covering in central defence. As Barcelona broke for the World Cup, it would not be unfair to say he was the third-choice left-back behind Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba. Xavi has maintained that he is delighted with Alonso’s contribution though, and appreciates his versatility in the backline.

